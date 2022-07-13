Operating Room Management Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global operating room management market size was US$ 2.4 billion in 2021. The global operating room management market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1179

A hospital’s operating room (OR) is a space where surgical procedures are carried out in a sterile setting. The operating room requires good management, which is accomplished through resident surgeon training, and efficient scheduling. It also reduces the length of the medical case through parallel processing, selecting the best aesthetic techniques, and overseeing the operating room’s overall operation. To ensure effective and secure patient care, the operating room must be well managed. Before the operation day, OR managers typically prepare and carry out a lot of the decision-making, including staffing assignments, time allocation for the OR, and case duration estimation.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing technological advancements will primarily fuel the growth of the operating room management market during the forecast period. New robotic methods are gaining significant traction. Robot-assisted surgeries and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to shape the future of the operating room management market. In addition, spurring demand for non-invasive surgical procedures will contribute to the growth of the operating room management market during the forecast period.

The benefits of operating room management, such as efficient management, proper functioning, efficiency, and productivity, will escalate the growth of the market. Apart from that, the cost-effectiveness of the technology will also benefit the operating room management market throughout the forecast period.

On the contrary, a shortage of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The epidemic has caused a temporary prohibition on elective surgery, which led to several cancellations. In a paper released by the CovidSurg Collaborative, researchers estimate that during the 12 weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic’s peak impact, almost 28 million procedures were postponed globally. However, hospitals are extending OR hours and concentrating on greater OR utilization to accommodate the increased surgical volume. COVID-19 will have a favorable effect on the market for ORM software. Moreover, governments have also raised healthcare expenditure, which is expected to have a long-term impact on the operating room management market in the coming years.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1179

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the operating room management market, owing to rising investments and favourable reforms aimed at advancing the health care system. Apart from that, the growing adoption of technology to curb healthcare costs and advanced IT infrastructure will augment the growth of this regional market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

• COMEG Medical Technologies

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Surgical Information Systems

• Omnicell

• Stryker Corporation

• Richard Wolf

• Brainlab

• EIZO

• Picis Clinical Solutions

• Getinge

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global operating room management market segmentation focuses on Components, Delivery Mode, Solutions, End-User, and Region.

By Components

• Software

• Services

By Delivery Mode

• On-premise

• Web-based

• Cloud-based

By Solution

• Data management and communications solution

• Anesthesia information management system

• Operating Room Supply Management Solution

• Operating Room Scheduling Solution

• Performance Management solution

• Other solutions

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Management Service

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1179

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1179

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/