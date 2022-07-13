Telecom Service Assurance Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

The global telecom service assurance market size was US$ 6.5 billion in 2021. The global telecom service assurance market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) process ensures that users receive high-quality service by enforcing uniform policies and processes. Maintenance costs are decreased via telecom service assurance. The discipline of service assurance enables CSPs to quickly identify network flaws and resolve them in order to minimize service interruptions.

Factors Influencing the Market

The main drivers of the growth of the global telecom service assurance market are the expansion of the mobile user base and the decline in mobile costs. The enormous growth in wireless data traffic is caused by an increase in mobile usage and managing this growing volume of traffic calls for solutions for telecom service assurance. Solutions for telecom service assurance improve customer satisfaction and network optimization. For instance, the data from GMSA states that the unique mobile subscribers will reach 5.9 billion by 2025, which is nearly 71% of the world’s population.

The flexibility and other benefits of telecom service assurance will also fuel the growth of the market. Both the service provider and the service user get to leverage flexibility due to telecom service assurance. TSA has significantly enhanced the client experience by making amendments in the quality of service. Strong reach and accessibility, a multilingual strategy, sound clarity, and no call drop are some of the prominent benefits of telecom service assurance. As a result, it will boost the growth of the telecom service assurance market during the study period.

Concerns related to data privacy may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the telecom service assurance market, owing to the growing demand for 5G services across various countries. The race for the 5G rollout in countries like India, China, and Indonesia is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the telecom service assurance market during the study period.

The rising population and increasing living standards will also benefit the telecom service assurance market during the study period. Apart from that, reduced maintenance and alteration costs of communication service providers (CSPs) will contribute to the growth of the telecom service assurance market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The overall telecommunication industry witnessed a significant jump in terms of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has been opportunistic for the telecom service assurance market as digitalization spurred across sectors.

Competitors in the Market

Market Segmentation

The global telecom service assurance market segmentation focuses on Solution, Operator Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region.

