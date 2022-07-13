US Navy ship sails near Paracel Islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Benfold sailed near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on (July 13).

After the U.S. Navy ship transited the Paracel Islands, it continued operations in the South China Sea, according to a 7th Fleet press release. “Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas,” the 7th Fleet said.

It emphasized that the U.S. military has operated in the South China Sea on a daily basis and often operates closely with like-minded partners that share America’s commitment to “a free and open international order that promotes security and prosperity.”

The 7th Fleet said all of its operations are conducted in a safe and professional manner that follows international law. “The operations demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows,” it added.

The Paracel Islands, also known as the Xisha Islands, are claimed by multiple nations, including Taiwan, China, and Vietnam.