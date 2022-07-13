Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei stages largest-ever disaster response drills

July 14 event will include simulation of disaster relief during wartime

  129
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/13 15:36
New Taipei is planning massive disaster relief drills for July 14.

New Taipei is planning massive disaster relief drills for July 14. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City will mobilize more than 1,800 people for its largest-ever disaster response drills Thursday (July 14).

The Min An 8 drills will also see 200 vehicles, four helicopters and 20 drones participate in the event, which for the first time will also include a simulation of disaster relief during war, CNA reported.

The city’s fire department said Wednesday (July 13) there will first be a general indoor theoretical rehearsal during the morning, with the drills taking place in the afternoon, which will include disaster relief during peace and war time, the mobilization of resources, and the emergency housing of refugees.

The latest digital, wireless, and 5G technologies will be applied in cooperation with telecom firms to deliver the most efficient way of helping with disaster relief, officials said.

Most of the afternoon events will be concentrated in Taishan District’s Wenzaizun Redevelopment Zone. As an estimated 1,000 businesses have been torn down in the area, it already looks like a war zone, per CNA.
disaster relief
civil defense
disaster prevention
New Taipei City
Wenzaizun
drills
Taishan
Min An 8

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan wargames to feature defense of port against Chinese air attack
Taiwan wargames to feature defense of port against Chinese air attack
2022/07/09 15:27
Taiwan president meets ex-transportation minister about New Taipei election
Taiwan president meets ex-transportation minister about New Taipei election
2022/07/08 20:18
Taiwan Air Force rescue team holds first shooting drills in 70 years
Taiwan Air Force rescue team holds first shooting drills in 70 years
2022/07/02 17:06
Taiwan shares disaster prevention stories at European forum for first time
Taiwan shares disaster prevention stories at European forum for first time
2022/07/01 12:28
Taiwan to donate US$1 million to Afghanistan for disaster relief
Taiwan to donate US$1 million to Afghanistan for disaster relief
2022/06/23 20:18