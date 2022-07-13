New Taipei stages largest-ever disaster response drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City will mobilize more than 1,800 people for its largest-ever disaster response drills Thursday (July 14).

The Min An 8 drills will also see 200 vehicles, four helicopters and 20 drones participate in the event, which for the first time will also include a simulation of disaster relief during war, CNA reported.

The city’s fire department said Wednesday (July 13) there will first be a general indoor theoretical rehearsal during the morning, with the drills taking place in the afternoon, which will include disaster relief during peace and war time, the mobilization of resources, and the emergency housing of refugees.

The latest digital, wireless, and 5G technologies will be applied in cooperation with telecom firms to deliver the most efficient way of helping with disaster relief, officials said.

Most of the afternoon events will be concentrated in Taishan District’s Wenzaizun Redevelopment Zone. As an estimated 1,000 businesses have been torn down in the area, it already looks like a war zone, per CNA.