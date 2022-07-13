Taiwan reports 29,849 local COVID cases, 49 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 29,849 local COVID cases on Wednesday (July 13), a 4.1% decrease from the previous day.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 62 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,162,290. The 49 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 7,829.

Local cases

The local cases include 13,816 males, 16,010 females, and 23 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 4,997, followed by 3,941 in Taichung City, 3,219 in Taoyuan City, 3,115 in Kaohsiung City, 2,982 in Taipei City, 2,244 in Tainan City, 1,497 in Changhua County, 1,075 in Pingtung County, 785 in Miaoli County, 779 in Yunlin County, 734 in Hsinchu County, 671 in Hsinchu City, 657 in Yilan County, 573 in Chiayi County, 560 in Nantou County, 487 in Hualien County, 427 in Keelung City, 420 in Taitung County, 324 in Chiayi City, 182 in Kinmen County, 145 in Penghu County, and 35 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 49 deaths announced on Wednesday include 26 males and 23 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 48 had a history of chronic disease, and 36 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 20 to July 10 and dates of death from June 3 to July 10.

Imported cases

The 62 imported cases include 37 males and 25 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between June 27 to July 12, nine arrived from the Netherlands, two from the Philippines, and one each from Thailand, South Korea, and Vietnam. The countries of origin of 48 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 14,051,114 COVID tests, with 9,884,782 coming back negative. Of the 4,162,290 confirmed cases, 15,970 were imported, 4,146,266 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 7,829 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 7,814 deaths from local infections, 1,819 were in New Taipei City; 950 in Taipei City; 743 in Taichung City; 704 in Kaohsiung City; 599 in Taoyuan City; 570 in Tainan City; 437 in Changhua County; 322 in Pingtung County; 217 in Yunlin County and Nantou County; 188 in Keelung City; 162 in Yilan County; 158 in Miaoli County; 149 in Chiayi County; 129 in Hualien County; 127 in Chiayi City; 124 in Hsinchu County; 101 in Taitung County; 75 in Hsinchu City; 12 in Penghu County; and 11 in Kinmen County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.