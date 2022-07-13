Vaccine Refrigerators Market Industry Analysis 2022 Growth Factor, Emerging Trends, and Forecast Report till 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Vaccine Refrigerators Market Research are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Haier Biomedical, Aegis Scientific Inc., Godrej Medical Refrigerators, Eppendorf AG, LABREPCO, Panasonic Healthcare Co., Standex, Leibherr Group, B Medical Systems S. r.l. and other key market players.

Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market is valued approximately USD 421 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Vaccine refrigerators are used to store vaccines to protect them from deterioration at the temperature necessary. Vaccine coolers have stable, ultra-low temperatures specially designed to preserve vaccine stability. Vaccine storage is influenced by the sunny climate in developed nations and by energy shortage problems in rural areas and thus, solar power vaccine fridges are used in these countries. Refrigerators with vaccines are cost-effective and exceptionally reliable.

The major factors propelling the growth of Vaccine Refrigerators market are the growth in the number of infectious diseases contributing to an increase in vaccine demand, in turn fueling the market growth. The last decades have seen an increase in the number of epidemics with the introduction of new viruses into society. For example, the outbreak of Ebola virus that threatened the African region between 2014-16 and the annual recurring seasonal influenza virus. Large-scale vaccination of the risk-associated population is needed to fight these diseases, which raises the demand for glass vaccine vials during the forecast era. As of March 2016, Ebola virus resulted in nearly 29 thousand outbreaks and over 11.3 thousand deaths, according to the World Health Organisation. Although the flu outbreak leads to deaths worldwide between 290 thousand to 650 thousand persons. In comparison, the last COVID-19 pandemic resulted in 111 million cases of positive Corona Virus. Owing to the high prevalence and recurrence of these diseases, the need for a vaccine refrigerator for proper storage and transport of the vaccine is stimulating the growth of the industry. Also, the increasing research and development activities of advanced vaccine development institutes and government agencies have further increased the market for vaccine refrigerators. The global vaccine refrigerator market is powered by increased investment by government agencies and comprehensive pharmaceutical industry R&D efforts for new vaccine production. A broad patient pool for immunization is produced by the high prevalence of infectious diseases such as flu, mumps and other viral infections. This provides the vaccine refrigerator industry with growth opportunities. In addition, technologically advanced products such as solar vaccine coolers are projected to provide the industry with growth opportunities in the near future. However, High cost of refrigerators designed specifically for vaccines is a key factor expected to curtail growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing trend of using refurbished equipment is another factor expected to hinder growth of the total market in the near future.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical overview of the global Vaccine Refrigerators Market industry. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for vaccines due to increasing research and development activities in the academic and pharmaceutical industries, increasing awareness of immunization services, and high health care spending in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing number of infectious diseases in the country and government efforts to raise awareness about immunization services to prevent outbreak diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vaccine Refrigerators market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Vaccine stainless steel refrigerators

Vaccine dual-temperature refrigerators

Vaccine under-counter refrigerators

Solar vaccine refrigerators

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Blood banks

Pharmaceutical companies

Academic & research institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

