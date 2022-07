LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Size, Opportunities for Stakeholders with Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market is valued approximately USD $Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The long-term evolution (LTE) is a standard for wireless broadband communication for data terminals and mobile devices, which is mainly based on the UMTS/HSPA and GSM/EDGE standards. 5G or Fifth Generation of the wireless standard allows the linkage of devices such as connect car, home, office and communicate. The growing penetration of smartphones, increasing requirements for massive connectivity of devices due to the evolution of IoT, coupled with the increasing inclination towards on-demand content and seamless mobile data services are the chief factors that are soaring the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to Statista, the total number of smartphone subscriptions around the world was accounted for 6,259 million in 2021, and the amount is expected to grow and reach above 7,690 subscriptions by 2027. Accordingly, the rising number of smartphone subscriptions are propelling the demand for LTE and 5G broadcast, thus, in turn, augments the market growth in the impending years. However, the shortage of compatible 5G broadcast and reception devices and lack of skilled workforce impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing need for reliable and high-quality public safety communication systems and increasing requirements for minimizing network capacity congestion is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing investments in R&D activities, the emergence of novel technologies, and the growing presence of the chief market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rapid economic growth, growing proliferation of the internet, as well as increasing demand for in-car connectivity, would create lucrative growth prospects for the LTE and 5G Broadcast Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Qualcomm Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco

Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NEC Corporation

Enensys Technologies

Rohde Y& Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

LTE

5G

By End-Use

Video on Demand

Fixed LTE Quadruple Play

e-Newspapers and e-Magazines

Last Mile CDN

Emergency Alerts

Radio

Mobile TV

Connected Cars

Stadiums

Data Feeds & Notifications

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

