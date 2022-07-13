Hepatitis A Vaccine Market 2022 is Booming Worldwide | GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Sanofi SA, Sinovac Biotech

Key Companies Covered in the Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Research are GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, Sinovac Biotech, Zhejiang Pukang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Changchun Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., KM Biologics, IMBCA, ChangSheng Bio-Technology Co., Ltd, Convac Ltd and other key market players.

Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Market is valued approximately at USD 672.21 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 2.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Hepatitis A vaccine is a hepatitis A prevention vaccine. The disease is a hepatitis A virus-induced liver condition that results from moderate to serious disease. The growing prevalence of hepatitis A around the globe is a significant factor behind the rising demand for hepatitis A vaccinations, contributing to increasing vaccination drives.

As per the Center for Disease Control, a total of 12,474 cases of hepatitis A were identified in the US in 2018 and the organization projected the real number of reprocessed cases in the year at 24,900 due to the undiagnosed cases. In addition, the rise in the number of cases of Hepatitis A prompts national governments and health agencies to take action to raise awareness of the disease and manage vaccine campaigns in risk-prone areas. This has encouraged policymakers to increase their awareness, identification, support and vaccine campaigns. As per the World Health Organization, as of May 2019, a total of 34 countries worldwide have used or intended the use of the Hepatitis A vaccine in regular immunization of children in particular risk categories. However, lack of awareness among population impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Hepatitis A Vaccine market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share as in China, the live attenuated Hepatitis A Vaccine is becoming a favorable element to tackle the disease. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in pediatric population and increase in awareness about vaccination, results in increasing demand for Hepatitis A Vaccine in emerging economies, such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hepatitis A Vaccine market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Inactivated vaccine

Live attenuated vaccine

By Application:

Government Institution

Private Sector

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

