Aircraft Computers Market Size, Best Scope, Trends, Benefits, Opportunities to 2030

Global Aircraft Computers Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Aircraft Computers are rugged airborne systems products family includes critical systems components to enable in-flight broadband services including: Internet, VPN access, email, multimedia capabilities, video-on-demand, games and additional entertainment choices in a fully-integrated wireless cabin over a broadband air-to-ground or air-to-satellite link.

Increasing use of computers and electronic systems and rising demand for Aircraft Computers in unmanned aerial vehicles have led to the adoption of Aircraft Computers across the forecast period. For Instance: As per the IBEF, between April 2000 and February 2011, the computer software and hardware sector received cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) of US$ 10,705 million, according to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. Also, with the growing adoption of electronics such as inflight connectivity systems, the adoption & demand for Aircraft Computers is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, issues related to cyber-attacks impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Aircraft Computers Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as the Boeing Company (US) and Bombardier Inc. (Canada). Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising demand for wide body and large aircraft would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aircraft Computers market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Esterline Technologies (US)

Boeing (US)

Bombardier Inc. (Canada)

GE Aviation (US)

Kontron S&T AG (Germany)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (US)

Garmin Ltd. (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Cobham Limited (UK)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Flight Controls

Flight Management Computers

Engine Controls

Utility Controls

Mission Computers

By Component:

Software

Hardware

By End-Use:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

