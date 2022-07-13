NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumors Market Size | Movements by Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status

Key Companies Covered in the NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumors Market Research are Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Empire Genomics, LLC., SeraCare Life Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Glaxosmithkline plc, Merck & Co., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, S Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and other key market players.

Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.4%, during the forecast period 2020-2027.

NTRK fusion gene positive cancers are those in which the NTRK gene has been mutated. While NTRK fusions are uncommon, accounting for less than 1% of solid tumors, the exact prevalence is unknown. NTRK fusion genes can be detected using DNA Next Generation Sequencing (NSG) technology. It has a high level of sensitivity and accuracy.

It is capable of detecting gene partners with significant therapeutic effects. Foundation One does not detect NTRK fusions using commercially available techniques such as DNA NGS panels. Due to technological advances, the global NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors market is expected to expand rapidly over the forecast period. The demand for NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors would benefit from early screening and identification of NTRK mutation genes in people. Due to the advancement of new therapeutics in the near future for treating various forms of cancers, the global NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumours market has a high potential. NTRK inhibitors, such as Entrectinib, marketed by Genentech Inc., were recently licensed by the FDA in 2019, for the treatment of NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors. Likewise,, SeraCare Life Sciences, a foremost in vitro diagnostics producer and clinical laboratory partner, launched an extended neurotrophic tropomyosin receptor kinase (NTRK) RNA fusion reference material panel in 2018, established in collaboration with Bayer. However, Poor healthcare infrastructure and high costs associated with genetic screening of NTRK fusion genes may hamper growth of NTRK fusion gene positive advanced solid tumors market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising cancer clinical research and development activities in the region. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to early diagnosis and treatment adoption across the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

By Therapeutics

By Diagnostics

By end user:

Hospitals and Clinics

Cancer Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

