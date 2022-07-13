Bulletproof Vest Market Size, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

Global Bulletproof Vest Market is valued at approximately USD 1225.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Bullet-Proof Vests are specially designed to protect the wearer from the impact of firearm bullets on human organs. It prevents penetration of projectile bullets in the wearer’s body and reduces the impact of small fragments from explosives. The increasing defence expenditure and product innovation and technological advancements have led to the adoption of Bulletproof Vest across the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5236

For Instance: In July 2019, Ordnance Factory Board and MIDHANI in India launched a lightweight bulletproof jacket, Bhabha kavach. The jacket can stand 7.62mm hard steel bullets fired using an AK 47 assault rifle and 5.56mm ammunition. Recently, PPSS Group launched ultra-light NIJ Level IIIA+ Bulletproof Vests. Also, with the rising security concerns and rising demand for lightweight body armor, the adoption & demand for Bulletproof Vest is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost and rise in cases of defective vests impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Bulletproof Vest Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surge in defense research and development activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as escalating border tensions between various countries, aging of existing Bulletproof Vests would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bulletproof Vest market across Asia-Pacific region.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5236

Major market players included in this report are:

CES Ileri Kompozit ve Savunma Teknolojileri

ELMON SA

Central Lake Armor Express Inc.

DuPont

Honeywell International Inc.

U.S. Armor Corporation

Hawk Armor Protection & Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd

Condor Outdoor Product Inc.

EnGarde Body Armor

MKU Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5236

By Product:

Flexible Ballistic

Hard Armour Plate

By End-Use:

Military

Law Enforcement

Civil

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5236

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/