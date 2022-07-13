Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market Size, Things to Focus on to Ensure Growth Prospects by 2030

Global Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is a highly mobile automatic system that fires surface-to-surface rockets from the M270 family of launcher weapons platforms. The MLRS Family of Munitions (MLRS MFOM) can be fired in less than one minute by the three-man crew, which was demonstrated very successfully in Operation Desert Storm. The growing territorial disputes and artillery modernization programs have led to the adoption of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the United Nations, most countries on the globe are currently involved in territorial disputes such as India- Pakistan, North Sudan – South Sudan, Indo- China. Also, with the increasing replacement of old systems, the adoption & demand for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rocket inaccuracy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing artillery modernization programs and shifting focus to high mobility, lightweight artillery systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising military budgets and growing disputes between the countries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Larsen & Toubro

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Roketsan

IMI Systems

Avibras Industria Aeroespacial S.A.

Norinco Group

NPO Splav

Hanwha Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Tata Power SED

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Caliber:

70-180 mm

180-300 mm

By Launch Vehicle:

Tracked

Wheeled

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

