Marine Propeller Market Size, Growing Demand by Major Competitor and Strategies Analysis in 2022

Global Marine Propeller Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Marine Propeller is a rotating fan-like structure that is used to propel the ship by using the power generated and transmitted by the main engine of the ship. Growth in international seaborne trade and increased demand and adoption rate for electric propulsion technology has led to the adoption of Marine Propellers across the forecast period.

For Instance: According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), maritime trade volumes expanded by 0.5 percent in 2019 and reached a total of 11.08 billion tons. Also, with the adoption of environmentally friendly marine propulsion systems, the adoption & demand for Marine Propeller is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent environmental regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Marine Propeller Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the up-gradation of dry cargos for real-time data exchange in the U.S. as well as, the high demand for specialized vessels in maritime tourism in Canada. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing demand for corvettes and frigates from emerging economies, such as China and India in the region is responsible for lucrative growth prospects for the Marine Propeller Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Michigan Wheel Holdings LLC

Kongsberg Gruppen

Mecklenburger Metallguss

Bruntons Propellers Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

MAN SE

NAKASHIMA PROPELLER Co., Ltd.

Rolls-Royce plc (London, The U.K.)

SCHOTTEL Group (Spay, Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Propellers

Thrusters

Others

By Material:

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Bronze

Nickel-Aluminum Bronze

Others

By End Use:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

