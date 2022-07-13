Automotive Wheel Market 2022 Size, Developments, Key Players and End-use Industry to 2030

Global Automotive Wheel Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Automotive Wheels are wheels in which tires are actually attached. The inner part of a car tire is attached to the rim. People often use “rims,” and “wheels,” interchangeably, where decorative wheels are called rims. The growing vehicle production and improved vehicle dynamics and increased demand for lightweight materials have led to the adoption of Automotive Wheel across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per Statista, China is ranked as the largest passenger car manufacturer in the world, having produced more than 21 million cars in 2020, and accounting for almost one-third of the world’s passenger vehicle production. Also, with advanced materials and new compositions in wheels, the adoption & demand for Automotive Wheel is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatility in raw materials prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Automotive Wheel market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for fuel economy and vehicle performance and the growing purchasing power of the consumers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increased production and demand for passenger vehicles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Wheel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Mangels Industrial (Brazil)

Iochpe-Maxion (Brazil)

Superior Industries International (US)

Accuride Corporation (US)

Steel Strips Wheels (India)

Hitachi Metals (Japan)

Enkei (Japan)

Citic Dicastal (China)

Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel (China)

Borbet (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Steel

Alloy

Carbon Fiber and others

By End-Use:

OE

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

