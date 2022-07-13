Automotive Supercharger Market 2022 Size, Report Overview, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2030

Global Automotive Supercharger Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Automotive Supercharger is a supercharger used to increase the pressure and density of intake air to an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). This allows more air to the engine for better combustion, as more intake air leads to more fuel burning, which gives high-power output. The increased demand for high-end vehicles and advantage over turbochargers as lag diminishes has led to the adoption of Automotive Supercharger across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per Statista, 2.2 million vehicle sales, Mercedes-Benz was the leading luxury car brand worldwide. Meanwhile, Volkswagen sold around 1.7 million vehicles under its Audi brand in 2020. Also, with the increase electric superchargers can be a game changer, the adoption & demand for Automotive Supercharger is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, decline in enthusiast segment millennial effect impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Automotive Supercharger market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high enthusiasm for racing cars in this region. Other factors contributing to the growth of the automotive supercharger market in this region are the growing trend of engine downsizing, increasing fuel efficiency. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing number of air emission norms around the world, growing trend of engine downsizing, increasing fuel efficiency would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Supercharger market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Rotrex A/S

Honeywell (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

Valeo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Federal-Mogul

Ihi Corporation

Paxton Automotive

Vortech Engineering

A&A Corvette

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Harmonic Balancers

Pulleys/ Belts

Compressors

Intercoolers

Blowers

Tensioners

Valves

Head Units

By Technology:

Centrifugal

Roots

Twin-Screw

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

