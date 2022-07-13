Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Share 2022 Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Research are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson (BD), Biomerieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare AG, Zoetis, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova Biomedical and other key market players.

Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market is valued approximately at USD 26.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The point of care (POC) diagnostics and testing can be defined as medical devices that are used to obtain an immediate result in the investigation (monitoring and diagnosis) of certain diseases, such as cancer, cardiac diseases, diabetes, hepatitis, and others. Point-of-care testing diagnostics have several advantages over conventional diagnosis methods, as they allow diagnosis of patient at the physicians office, home, or even in the hospital at a particular time.

The results obtained from the diagnostic and testing methods are providing quick treatment facilities to the patient. The rise in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as cardiac diseases, cancer, respiratory, and others, along with the growing geriatric population are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second-leading cause of death, followed by the cardiovascular disease, around the world and is accountable for approximately 70% of deaths in the low and middle-income countries in 2018. Similarly, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) found that around 18.1 million new cancer cases were reported globally in 2018 and the burden of new cases of cancer will reach to almost 27.5 million cases by the year 2040. Likewise, according to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), around 384 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million die from it each year, thus making it the third leading cause of death worldwide.

This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. Moreover, the rising prominence of POC diagnostics and testing in monitoring of public health also requires the integration of advanced technologies that enable easy networking, which further making it accessible for healthcare professionals to interpret accurate test results. Thus, remote access incorporation of POC diagnosis and tests is expected to fuel up the new avenues for the market in the forthcoming period. However, the high procedure costs, along with lack of adoption of PoC devices in certain emerging countries are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to improve patient-centric care approach, along with the presence of large number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Glucose Testing

Hb1ac Testing

Coagulation

Cardiac Markers

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Hematology

Primary Care Systems

Blood Gas/Electrolytes

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratory

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

