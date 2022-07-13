Automotive Hardware Market Size, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022 to 2030

Global Automotive Hardware Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Automotive Hardware are detected and mitigated by safety mechanisms. There are a variety of hardware FuSa mechanisms such as techniques that leverage redundancy. The escalating sales of commercial vehicles and increasing disposable income and growing middle-class income group have led to the adoption of Automotive Hardware across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per Statista in the financial year 2021, around 569 thousand units of commercial vehicles were sold across India and Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group and among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, reported retails at 6,958 units in the past months, up from 2,861 units retailed in August 2020. Also, with the increasing rate of vehicle modification and concern for the safety of vehicles, the adoption & demand for Automotive Hardware is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rise in cost associated with the services and products and high-performing raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Automotive Hardware market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of industry behemoths in the region along with greater access to advanced technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population with demand for commercial and passenger vehicles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Hardware market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hansen International

Kiekert AG

Aisin Seiki

Magna International

Dorman Products

Mitsui Mining and Smelting

Stahl Holding

STRATTEC

Smittybilt

Seatbelt Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Door Latches

Exterior Door Handles

Door Seals

Door Straps

Door Hinges

Mounting Brackets

Gas Springs

Fuel Flaps

Others

By Vehicle:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Buses & Coaches

Trucks & Trailers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

