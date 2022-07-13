Brain Implants Market (2022 to 2030) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Key Companies Covered in the Brain Implants Market Research are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Nevro Corp., NeuroPace, Inc., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Cochlear Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and other key market players.

Global Brain Implants Market is valued approximately at USD 4.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Brain implants are a set of neural network implants that linked to the brains cortex utilizing electronic devices, which are mainly used essentially to reflex, record, cover up, and promote the five senses of the patients body. Numerous clinical trials are still ongoing in analysis of brain activity of animals through using brain implant technology, and in humans, sometimes they are attached to computer chips to carry out brain analysis, such as electroencephalogram (EEG).

Clinical trials on clinical depression or Parkinsons disease are also creating significant developments by encouraging the brain functions and relax the patients mind, which significantly contributes towards strengthening the adoption of brain implants across the globe. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer, Parkinson etc. on account of growing aging population, coupled with the advent of sophisticated technologies such as MRI safety-enabled brain implants are few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Alzheimers Association, in 2019, there were 5.8 million Americans of all age group are living with Alzheimers dementia and it is projected to grow to almost 14 million by 2050. Similarly, as per the report of Global Burden of Disease 2015, the global burden of Parkinsons is to be almost 6.2 million in 2015 and this estimation is projected to reach almost 13 million people with Parkinsons by 2040. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Brain Implants, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of brain implants devices is one of the major factors that inhibits the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Brain Implants Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support and funding for raising awareness regarding neurological disorders, along with the large presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of neurological diseases, particularly Parkinson and epilepsy, coupled with rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the brain implants market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Deep Brain Stimulators

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

By Application:

Chronic Pain

Epilepsy

Parkinsons Disease

Depression

Essential Tremor

Alzheimers Disease

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

