Brachytherapy Market 2022 Research Report With Revenue, Gross Margin, and Future Prospects till 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Brachytherapy Market Research are Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Isoray Medical, Inc., Elekta AB, Theragenics Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Civco Medical Instruments Co Inc ., Sun Nuclear Corporation, iCAD Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc. and other key market players.

Global Brachytherapy Market is valued approximately at USD 736.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Brachytherapy is a sort of radiotherapy that is increasingly being used in the treatment of a variety of cancer. It is also referred to as internal radiotherapy or seed therapy. On contrary, external beam radiotherapy usually provides radiation from external body, while brachytherapy generally works by accurately aiming the cancerous tumor from internal body. Radioactive seeds are usually put inside the cancerous tissue and are placed in a way that will damage the cancer tissues most efficiently.

The method of pursuing cancerous cells through brachytherapy helps to mitigate the risk of any damage to healthy organs and tissues surrounding the tumor, thereby minimizing the potential side effects as well. This is expected to promote the use of brachytherapy, which, in turn, is contributing significantly towards higher market growth. Furthermore, the rise in cases of breast and prostate cancer around the world, along with the increase in investment in R&D of cancer treatment are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among female population, with 2.1 million cases reported annually. Similarly, as per Global Cancer Observatory (GCO), the new cases of breast cancer in 2018 across Japan was estimated around 66,000, which accounted for almost 7.5% of the total new cancer cases in the country. While, it is expected to reach almost 92 thousand cases in Japan by 2020. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the dearth of skilled radiotherapy professionals and limited access to technologically advanced products are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Brachytherapy market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of advanced and sophisticated treatment facilities for cancer, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in cases of breast cancer and prostrate cancer along with improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the brachytherapy market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Seeds

Applicators & After loaders

Electronic Brachytherapy

By Dosage Type:

HDR Brachytherapy

LDR Brachytherapy

By Application:

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Brachytherapy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

