Aromatherapy Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2022–2030

Key Companies Covered in the Aromatherapy Market Research are d?TERRA, Young Living Essential Oils, Mountain Rose Herbs, Edens Garden, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Florihana, Biolandes, Falcon, Hubmar International and other key market players.

Global Aromatherapy Market is valued approximately at USD 1.43 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Aromatherapy is all-inclusive healing treatment that involves natural plant extracts to boost health and well-being of individuals. Every so often, aromatherapy well-defined as essential oil therapy. This therapy is primarily utilizing aromatic essential oils medically to improve the health status of the body, mind, and spirit.

It often improves both physical and emotional health. In addition, aromatherapy is also considered as an alternate medicinal therapy that aids in recovery from several disorders, such as pain, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular disorders, cold and cough, digestion problems, skin-related problems, immune system dysfunction, insomnia, anxiety, and wounds. Further, it demonstrates proimmune functions when administered to the cancer patient, as they are competent enough to raise the efficacy of frequently used chemotherapy drugs (e.g., paclitaxel and docetaxel). Thus, the high presence of cancer patients in the developed and developing region driving the demand for aromatherapy market. For instance, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimated that incidences and mortality of cancer have been alarming, owing to its rapid population growth and socio-economic development. In 2018, the IARC estimated that around 18.1 million new cancer cases and 9.6 million cancer deaths were reported across the world. Also, the prevalence of cancer worldwide is anticipated to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and roughly 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for aromatherapy too, globally. However, the lack of R&D to support the use of aromatherapy is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Aromatherapy market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of aromatherapy among people, along with the rise in presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing prevalence of diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular, along with growing popularity of essential oils in Asian countries, such as China and India, are the few factors creating lucrative growth opportunities for the aromatherapy market in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Equipment

By Mode of Delivery:

Topical Application

Aerial Diffusion

Direct Inhalation

By Application:

Relaxation

Skin & Health Care

Pain Management

Cold & Cough

Others

By End-Use:

Home Use

Spa & Wellness Centers

Hospital & Clinics

Yoga & Mediation Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Aromatherapy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

