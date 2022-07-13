MicroRNA Market 2022 Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

Key Companies Covered in the MicroRNA Market Research are Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioVendor, Takara Bio Inc., Merck KGaA, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Heim Biotek, GeneCopoeia, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group Co., Synlogic, Inc. and other key market players.

Global MicroRNA Market is valued at approximately USD 714 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

MicroRNA, or miRNA, is a minor single-trapped non-coding RNA molecule, usually found in animals, plants, and some viruses, that regulates the gene expression post-transcriptionally. miRNAs typically function through base-pairing with corresponding sequences within mRNA molecules. More often, they are well-known for their benefits in treatment and diagnosis of several diseases, including cancer, neurological disorder, infectious diseases, liver diseases, metabolic diseases, and coronary heart diseases.

For example, in the case of cancer, the overexpressed miRNA are frequently studied oncogenes. Few of them are expressed in extreme low level in specific cancerous cells and typically helps in preventing tumor developments. Therefore, the high presence of cancer patients in the region driving the demand for MicroRNA market. For instance, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) found that the prevalence rate and mortality cases of cancer have been alarming in the present scenario, owing to the rapid population growth and socio-economic development. In 2018, around 18.1 million new cancer cases were reported across the world and is anticipated to reach almost 27.5 million new cancer cases by 2040. This increased prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases may result in the high adoption of miRNA market around the world. In addition, the introduction of new RNA technology for treating genetic disorders is further fuelling the demand of overall market. For instance, in August 2018, BioNTech AG has collaborated with Pfizer to develop Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based influenza vaccines. These stimulating strategic collaborations has led to ground-breaking developments in the RNA-based therapeutics field. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for MicroRNA, globally. However, the high cost related to microRNA kits and other products, coupled with limited availability of life science infrastructure in emerging countries are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global MicroRNA Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of MicroRNA among life science-based institutions, along with the growing number of market vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular, along with growing spending on development of biotechnology infrastructure in emerging countries, such as China and India, are the few factors creating lucrative growth opportunities for the MicroRNA market in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments

Reagent

By Application:

Isolation & Purification

Detection & Quantification

Disease Diagnostics

Others

By End-Use:

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Healthcare Facilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global MicroRNA Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

