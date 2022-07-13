MicroRNA Market 2022 Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

Key Companies Covered in the MicroRNA Market Research are Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioVendor, Takara Bio Inc., Merck KGaA, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Heim Biotek, GeneCopoeia, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group Co., Synlogic, Inc. and other key market players.
Global MicroRNA Market is valued at approximately USD 714 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
MicroRNA, or miRNA, is a minor single-trapped non-coding RNA molecule, usually found in animals, plants, and some viruses, that regulates the gene expression post-transcriptionally. miRNAs typically function through base-pairing with corresponding sequences within mRNA molecules. More often, they are well-known for their benefits in treatment and diagnosis of several diseases, including cancer, neurological disorder, infectious diseases, liver diseases, metabolic diseases, and coronary heart diseases.
For example, in the case of cancer, the overexpressed miRNA are frequently studied oncogenes. Few of them are expressed in extreme low level in specific cancerous cells and typically helps in preventing tumor developments. Therefore, the high presence of cancer patients in the region driving the demand for MicroRNA market. For instance, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) found that the prevalence rate and mortality cases of cancer have been alarming in the present scenario, owing to the rapid population growth and socio-economic development. In 2018, around 18.1 million new cancer cases were reported across the world and is anticipated to reach almost 27.5 million new cancer cases by 2040. This increased prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases may result in the high adoption of miRNA market around the world. In addition, the introduction of new RNA technology for treating genetic disorders is further fuelling the demand of overall market. For instance, in August 2018, BioNTech AG has collaborated with Pfizer to develop Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based influenza vaccines. These stimulating strategic collaborations has led to ground-breaking developments in the RNA-based therapeutics field. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for MicroRNA, globally. However, the high cost related to microRNA kits and other products, coupled with limited availability of life science infrastructure in emerging countries are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global MicroRNA Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of MicroRNA among life science-based institutions, along with the growing number of market vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular, along with growing spending on development of biotechnology infrastructure in emerging countries, such as China and India, are the few factors creating lucrative growth opportunities for the MicroRNA market in the region.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Instruments
Reagent
By Application:
Isolation & Purification
Detection & Quantification
Disease Diagnostics
Others
By End-Use:
Pharma & Biotech Companies
Academic & Research Institutes
Healthcare Facilities
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global MicroRNA Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
