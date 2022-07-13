Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Research are Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMrieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Hologic Inc. (Gen Probe), Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and other key market players.

Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is valued at approximately USD 54 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is a type of medical devices, which needs the use of reagents and assays to treat a medical condition. The information shown through these diagnostic tools helps physicians in productive management of medical settings in each stage. In addition, the use and handling of in-vitro diagnostics needs significant technical expertise, and therefore, instruments are utilized in specific medical facilities to perform a diagnosis of diseases.

For example, infectious diseases IVD products are frequently using in many healthcare facilities, such as point-of care centers, standalone laboratories, and hospitals. Moreover, there have been significant developments have been advanced in these products that have enabled a paradigm shift from point of care testing to laboratory testing, which is assisting in expansion of infectious diseases IVD market. Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases in the developed and developing region, along with the increasing government support and consumer awareness in regards of faster diagnostics are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Avert organization, in 2018, nearly 37.9 million individuals were affected by HIV (including 1.7 million children), with a global prevalence rate of HIV is estimated nearly 0.8% among adults. Similarly, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has valued about 21.7 million people living with HIV in 2017, signifying a surge of 2.3 million from 2016. Likewise, as per the survey of Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptomatic illness of influenza in the US is nearly 30,000,000 during 2016-17 and is increased to approximately 49,000,000 in 2017-18. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) products, globally. However, the high prices of IVD testing is one of the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for the Point-of-care and molecular diagnostic devices, along with the rise in presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing prevalence of infectious diseases along with growing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, are the few factors creating lucrative growth opportunities for the Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments

Reagent

Services

By Technology:

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Others

By Application:

Streptococcus

Clostridium Difficile

Carbapenem-resistant enterobacterial testing (CRE)

Respiratory virus

Tuberculosis (TB) & drug-resistant TB

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Gonorrhea

Chlamydia

Others

By End-Use:

Point of Care

Central Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Request Full Report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/infectious-diseases-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-1/QI037

