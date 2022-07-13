Capnography Devices Market 2022 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Capnography Devices Market Research are Smiths Group plc, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Welch Allyn (Subsidary of Hillrom), Masimo, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Nonin Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Diamedica (UK) Limited and other key market players.

Global Capnography Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 465 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Capnography is a sort of process through which the subjective pressure or concentration of CO2 is controlled in respiratory gases as such, the capnography devices are designed to be used as medical equipment in determining the volume of carbon-di-oxide available in the patients bloodstream. They often monitor the inhaled and exhaled intensity of CO2 present in the patients body.

They also aid in identification the cause of respiratory distress, offering real-time response on medication outcomes and detecting shocks. Therefore, capnography devices market will growth at higher rate on account of rising emergency cases of respiratory diseases, as they are widely used in ambulance to precisely adapt the ventilation parameters for patients requiring critical care. For instance, according to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), around 384 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million dies from it each year, thus making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. Similarly, as per Statista, the number of people with asthma in Australia were 2013.5 thousand people in 2005 and has risen to 2705.1 thousand peoples suffering from asthma in 2018. This increased case of respiratory-related health complication is likely to pave the demand for capnography devices market all over the world. Moreover, the rising government approvals to new launched capnography devices, along with the growing number of product launches by the market players is further responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Capsule Technologies received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its novel connected capnography-monitoring technology. Through this, the company is likely to strengthen its product portfolio. Similarly, in 2019, Smiths Medical signed a definitive agreement of partnership with Medline Industries for the delivery of new products, which increases its market penetration. Such initiative is likely to strengthen the growth of capnography devices, globally. However, the availability of low-cost substitute, coupled with the dearth of skilled professionals are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Capnography Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support for capnography devices in treatment of respiratory diseases, along with the rise in presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing prevalence of respiratory disorder, particularly asthma, along with growing healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries, such as China and India, are the few factors creating lucrative growth opportunities for the Capnography Devices market in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Handheld

Standalone

Multiparameter

By Technology:

Mainstream

Sidestream

Microstream

By Application:

Emergency Medicine

Pain Management

Procedural Sedation

Critical Care

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Capnography Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

