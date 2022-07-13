Alexa
Taiwan university contributes to global public health via Malawi initiative

National Taiwan University team promotes health education in underdeveloped African country

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/13 12:25
(Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/SHAbyNTU/?ref=page_internal" target="_blank">SHANTU</a> photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A public health initiative launched by National Taiwan University (NTU) for Malawi is finally being implemented after being put off for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sustainable Health Actions by National Taiwan University (SHANTU) is a program rolled out by NTU in partnership with Luke International Malawi Office and Step30, a Taiwanese organization dedicated to international aid. It aims to promote health education and practices in Africa, with a focus on Malawi, one of the world’s least-developed countries.

Last week, a SHANTU team embarked on a long-delayed trip to the southwestern African country for a six-week project. The members will work to push the “WASH and Nutrition” project in Mzuzu, the capital of Malawi’s Northern Region, according to the SHANTU website.

The project seeks to promote nutrition and hygiene in communities and schools. It is one of the program's three core elements, which also include assisting Malawi in public health capacity building and its COVID-19 response.

Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權), professor of NTU’s College of Public Health, said that the campaign was carried out in the spirit of university social responsibility (USR) and serves as a platform allowing students from both countries to contribute to a healthier world.
