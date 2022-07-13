Taiwan spirits giant kicks off art exhibition in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc. (KKL) on Wednesday (July 13) launched an exhibition and pop-up store at the Hushan 1914 Creative Park.

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the distillery, the KKL exhibition showcases the company's history and future plans. Visitors can see works of art by calligrapher Tong Yang-tze (董陽孜) among others at the exhibition. Another unique piece is an installation that features classical Chinese poems and a pool of glass balls made by Hsinchu-based Spring Pool Glass.

Meanwhile, a pop-up shop called “KK Bar” featuring cocktails made with the company’s signature spirit has also been set up in the creative park.

KK Bar offers eight cocktails inspired by Taiwanese culture and pop culture. One of the cocktails is named “Top Gun” and takes inspiration from the recent Hollywood blockbuster and the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis that occurred in 1958.

Also available at the exhibition is a perfume made with Kaoliang Liquor by Taiwanese perfumer Pinscent. Discounts are also available for those who play and win a game set up at the event.

Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang (李洋), Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟), and award-winning actress Chen Shu-fang (陳淑芳) are also set to participate in a few upcoming events at the exhibition, according to organizers. The exhibition runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., while KK Bar opens from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., until Aug. 28.

For more information, please visit the website or Facebook page.

