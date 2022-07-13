Ukraine hoping to increase grain exports through Danube — live updates

Ukrainian Infrastucture Ministry says grain exports can be increased by 500,000 through reopened waterway

Ukrainian forces strike arms depot in Russian-occupied southern Kherson region

Ukrainian group to sue Canada over Nord Stream 1 turbine

A Ukrainian diaspora group said it was seeking a judicial review of Canada's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany.

"This exemption to the sanctions regime against Russia is totally unacceptable," the Ukrainian World Congress said in a statement. "There are real alternatives to Germany’s gas needs, including buying through Ukraine’s pipeline."

The group said it was requesting "a declaration that the decision to provide a permit to Siemens was unreasonable and unauthorized and an order quashing the permit" from Canada's federal court.

The turbine, which was being repaired by German firm Siemens in Canada, is needed in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which pumps Russian gas into Germany. The Canadian government said on Saturday that it was issuing a " time-limited and revocable permit" to exempt the return of turbines from sanctions on Moscow.

Ukraine grain exports could be increased by 500,000 tons — Infrastructure Ministry

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said that monthly grain exports could be increased by 500,000 tons if its backlog is cleared through the Bystre rivermouth of the Danube-Black Sea waterway.

The ministry said that 16 ships passed through the newly reopened rivermouth in the past 4 days. It added that passage of commercial ships became possible after Kyiv recaptured Snake Island from Russian forces, and that this was an important step toward speeding up grain exports.

"In the last four days, 16 ships have passed through the Bystre rivermouth," Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov said. "We plan to maintain this pace."

The ministry said that the 16 ships were now waiting to be loaded with Ukrainian grain for export to foreign markets. Additionally, more than 90 vessels were waiting in Romania's Sulina canal.

Vaskov said that only four ships could be received per day along the Sulina route, while a rate of eight per day was needed. Kyiv was negotiating with Romanian authorities and European Commission representatives about increasing the rate of crossings, he said.

Ukrainian forces strike Russian depot in Kherson region

Kyiv launched artillery barrages that destroyed a Russian arms depot in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Ukrainian military officials said.

Officials said that Ukraine carried out a "special operation" to free military captives in the region, which is under Russian control.

The strikes destroyed artillery, armored vehicles and a "warehouse with ammunition in the town of Nova Kakhovka, the officials said.

Russian-backed authorities in the occupied Kherson region accused Ukrainian forces of damaging civilian infrastructure and killing at least seven people.

"Warehouses were hit, as were shops, a pharmacy, petrol stations and even a church," the head of Moscow's civilian-military administration in the Kherson region, Vladimir Leontiev, said on Telegram.

The deputy head of the Russian-backed administration in Kherson, Ekaterina Gubareva, said Kyiv had used US-supplied long-range, precision artillery systems in the strikes on Nova Kakhovka.

"The occupiers have already felt very well what modern artillery is and they will not have a safe rear anywhere on our land," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address, referring to heavy weaponry supplied by the West.

What happened Tuesday in Russia's war against Ukraine

European Space Agency Director General Josef Aschbacher announced the official termination of cooperation with the Russian space agency Roscosmos on the ExoMars Rover and Surface Platform mission.

The death toll from a collapsed apartment block in the Donetsk region town of Chasiv Yar climbed to 45, Ukrainian emergency services said.

The United States Treasury announced it will send an additional $1.7 billion (€1.7 billion) in economic aid to Ukraine to help continue funding the country's "essential services." Earlier, the Council of the European Union said it would "provide €1 billion ($1 billion) of additional macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine."

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said that "there is still a way to go" in talks to try and resume Ukraine Black Sea grain exports.

The United Nations said Tuesday that more than 5,000 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, adding that the actual figure was probably much higher.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that the West was developing "strategic plans for an attack against Russia."

Ukraine's military warned that Russian troops were likely planning to launch some of their heaviest attacks yet in the eastern Donetsk region, targeting the cities of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut.Click here for more details on Monday's events in Russia's war against Ukraine.

