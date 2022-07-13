Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WHO says COVID-19 remains a global health emergency

By REUTERS
2022/07/13 10:43
People wearing face masks stand in line to enter an outdoor fair in Beijing, Sunday, July 10, 2022. 

People wearing face masks stand in line to enter an outdoor fair in Beijing, Sunday, July 10, 2022.  (AP photo)

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that COVID-19 remains a global emergency, nearly 2-1/2 years after it was first declared.

The Emergency Committee, made up of independent experts, said in a statement that rising cases, ongoing viral evolution and pressure on health services in a number of countries meant that the situation was still an emergency.

Cases reported to WHO had risen by 30% in the last fortnight, the statement said, although the committee accepted that increased population immunity, largely from vaccines, had seen a "decoupling" of cases from hospitalisations and deaths.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accepted the committee's advice.

The U.N. health agency first declared the highest level of alert, known as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, for COVID-19 on Jan. 30, 2020. Such a determination can help accelerate research, funding and international public health measures to contain a disease.