Foreign minister receives credentials of new Honduran ambassador to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly appointed Honduran ambassador to Taiwan, Harold Burgos, presented his credentials to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Tuesday (July 12).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that Wu welcomed Burgos and said he looked forward to working with him to deepen the friendship between Taiwan and Honduras, according to a MOFA press release. Wu said the two countries have supported each other for a long time to promote mutually sustainable development.

Taiwan is looking forward to cooperating with Honduran President Xiaomara Castro and jointly promoting various projects that benefit Hondurans’ livelihood, he said.

The foreign minister added that Taiwan is also eager to resume bilateral visits between government officials once the pandemic ends. Burgos has studied and worked in Taiwan for many years, and has an in-depth understanding of the nation, Wu said.

He encouraged Burgos to maintain close contact with the foreign ministry and jointly deepen the exchanges and cooperation between the two governments and peoples.

Burgos said it is a great honor and responsibility to be appointed as the Honduran ambassador to Taiwan. He said he will strive to strengthen cooperation in various fields and enhance the friendship between the two countries.

Burgos also exchanged views with Wu on the current situation of economic and social development in Honduras and on cooperation between the two countries. He relayed heartfelt greetings and gratitude from President Castro and Honduras Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina for Taiwan’s long-term assistance.

Burgos used to serve as the cultural attache of the Honduran embassy in Taiwan. He was also a recipient of the Taiwan Scholarship while studying at National Chengchi University and has a deep understanding of Taiwan's political, economic, societal, and cultural development.