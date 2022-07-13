Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foreign minister receives credentials of new Honduran ambassador to Taiwan

Joseph Wu eager to bolster Taiwan-Honduras relations with Harold Burgos

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/13 10:05
Honduras Ambassador to Taiwan Harold Burgos and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (MOFA photo)

Honduras Ambassador to Taiwan Harold Burgos and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly appointed Honduran ambassador to Taiwan, Harold Burgos, presented his credentials to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Tuesday (July 12).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that Wu welcomed Burgos and said he looked forward to working with him to deepen the friendship between Taiwan and Honduras, according to a MOFA press release. Wu said the two countries have supported each other for a long time to promote mutually sustainable development.

Taiwan is looking forward to cooperating with Honduran President Xiaomara Castro and jointly promoting various projects that benefit Hondurans’ livelihood, he said.

The foreign minister added that Taiwan is also eager to resume bilateral visits between government officials once the pandemic ends. Burgos has studied and worked in Taiwan for many years, and has an in-depth understanding of the nation, Wu said.

He encouraged Burgos to maintain close contact with the foreign ministry and jointly deepen the exchanges and cooperation between the two governments and peoples.

Burgos said it is a great honor and responsibility to be appointed as the Honduran ambassador to Taiwan. He said he will strive to strengthen cooperation in various fields and enhance the friendship between the two countries.

Burgos also exchanged views with Wu on the current situation of economic and social development in Honduras and on cooperation between the two countries. He relayed heartfelt greetings and gratitude from President Castro and Honduras Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina for Taiwan’s long-term assistance.

Burgos used to serve as the cultural attache of the Honduran embassy in Taiwan. He was also a recipient of the Taiwan Scholarship while studying at National Chengchi University and has a deep understanding of Taiwan's political, economic, societal, and cultural development.
Taiwan
Honduras
Harold Burgos
Joseph Wu
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

On Taiwan Abe Shinzo was sneaky, devious, cunning...and a hero
On Taiwan Abe Shinzo was sneaky, devious, cunning...and a hero
2022/07/12 19:09
Taiwan to aid Haiti in post-quake recovery
Taiwan to aid Haiti in post-quake recovery
2022/07/12 18:31
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledges continued benefits for students from Taiwan
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledges continued benefits for students from Taiwan
2022/07/12 17:46
National Taiwan Museum's prehistoric exhibition hall reopens after two-month hiatus
National Taiwan Museum's prehistoric exhibition hall reopens after two-month hiatus
2022/07/12 17:21
Taiwan legislative speaker to visit Czech Republic next week
Taiwan legislative speaker to visit Czech Republic next week
2022/07/12 17:13