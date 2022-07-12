Taiwan Taoyuan Int’l Airport records 191% YoY increase in passenger traffic in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passenger volume and the total number of aircraft landings and take-offs at Taoyuan International Airport in June increased by 191.96% and 12.74%, respectively, compared to the same period last year, Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) said in a press release issued on Tuesday (July 12).

The airport recorded 9,412 aircraft landings and take-offs and handled 199,418 passengers in June, according to TIAC. In addition, since the airport resumed transit passenger operations on June 15, a total of 21,653 passengers transited through the airport from July 1 – 10, the company said.

Passenger volume reached 734,152 from January to June, which is a 60.80% increase from 456,552 in the same period last year, while there were a total of 53,383 landings and take-offs in the first six months of this year, an increase of 6.49% from 50,131 in the same period last year, according to TIAC.