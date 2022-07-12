Alexa
Taiwan rejects import of two Chinese mushrooms

Excessive pesticide residues detected in shipments of Chinese Lion's Mane mushrooms in recent days

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/12 18:40
(Taiwan Food and Drug Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A variety of mushrooms imported from China have been rejected at Taiwan’s borders after they were found to contain pesticide residues beyond the legal limit, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday (July12).

According to the FDA, a total of 5,100 kilograms of tea tree mushrooms imported by two Chinese companies have been found to contain excessive pesticide residues, including fipronil, desulfinylated fipronil, and lufenuron, CNA reported. The mushrooms will be returned to their senders or destroyed.

The FDA also detected 0.11ppm of procymidone in a shipment of Chinese dried velvet mushrooms, which will also be returned or destroyed.

Excessive pesticide residues have repeatedly been detected in several shipments of Lion's Mane mushrooms, also imported from China, in recent days, per CNA.
