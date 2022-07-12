Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledges continued benefits for students from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a letter to a cross-strait youth forum Tuesday (July 12), Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) pledged that special benefits for students from Taiwan would continue.

At the opening of the 20th youth forum in the city of Xiamen Tuesday, a letter from Xi was read promising that assistance measures in the fields of education, entrepreneurship, and employment would continue to function, CNA reported.

The Communist Party leader encouraged more Taiwanese youths to cross over to China, where they would find a positive environment to realize their dreams of innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship, his message said.

According to the state-controlled Chinese media, Xi was replying to a letter from 50 Taiwanese participants in the Xiamen forum. In their message, they expressed their satisfaction with learning, working, and living in China, the media reported.

Stringent measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and Xi’s aggressive stance against Taiwan have dampened the scale of cross-strait exchanges over the past few years.