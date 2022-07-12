Alexa
Taiwan to aid Haiti in post-quake recovery

Food security a key issue in year-long relief effort centered on agricultural production

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/12 18:31
A framed portrait of the Last Supper lays on the remains of a church damaged by last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Maniche, Haiti, Tuesday, ... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Tuesday (July 12) that it will pledge US$500,000 (NT$15 million) to help with the reconstruction of Haiti, which was hit by a deadly earthquake in 2021.

In a collaboration with the Relieve Disaster Foundation (賑災基金會), the relief will focus on assisting Taiwan’s Caribbean ally with agricultural production to avoid a food crisis and improve people’s livelihoods.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021, which claimed over 2,200 lives and injured more than 12,000, leaving 650,000 in need of help. The disaster was followed by another devastating tropical storm, Grace, rendering millions in a state of food insecurity.

The year-long initiative will see funds aimed at bringing Haiti back to its feet by restoring its rice farming capacity with investment in infrastructure. Jobs will be created through the effort, which will potentially help the country to eliminate hunger, develop agriculture, and realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocated by the UN.

The two countries have established diplomatic ties for 66 years, having cooperated in agriculture, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, humanitarian aid, and sustainable development. The program shows “Taiwan can help and is helping,” noted MOFA.
