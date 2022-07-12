Alexa
Guatemalan embassy in Taiwan gifts artwork to children's hospital

Ambassador Willy Gomez hopes Guatemala-Taiwan friendship will continue

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/12 16:40
Guatemalan Ambassador to Taiwan Willy Gomez. (TDDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Guatemalan embassy in Taiwan on Monday (July 12) donated a painting by the well-known Guatemalan artist Mod Cardenas to National Taiwan University (NTU) Children's Hospital, to express gratitude to Taiwan and symbolize the friendship between the two nations.

Guatemalan Ambassador to Taiwan Willy Alberto Gomez Tirado said in a speech that Taiwan and his nation have had a friendship for more than 60 years, and he believes the next generation of Guatemalans will continue to strengthen this friendship, CNA reported. This is why the embassy wanted to donate something to NTU Children's Hospital, Gomez said.

The donated artwork is titled, "The Celebration." The main color, blue, symbolizes many things, including Guatemala, peace, the sky, and the ocean, Gomez said.

The ambassador said that he hopes in the future, his sons, grandsons, and all the younger generations will remember the friendship between Taiwan and Guatemala whenever they see this work.

Gomes pointed out that NTU has cooperated with the International Cooperation and Development Fund on a project since 2016 to improve the health and medical conditions of mothers and newborns in Guatemala. Taiwan has really saved many precious lives in our country, he said.

Cardenas is a well-known artist in Guatemala. His work was recently displayed in Taiwan at a special exhibition of Latin American artists, marking the first time his paintings and sculptures were featured in Asia.
