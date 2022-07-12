Taiwan’s China Airlines to adopt piece-based luggage policy on all international flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Both China Airlines and its subsidiary, Mandarin Airlines, will implement a piece-based method for luggage pricing for checked bags on all their international flights worldwide from Aug. 2, China Airlines announced in a press release on Tuesday (July 12).

Beginning Aug. 2, both airlines will change the weight-based policy they have been using for international flights to and from Europe, Oceania, and within Asia to the piece-based system that has long been used for their transpacific routes to and from the U.S. and Canada, according to the release, CNA reported.

Under the new baggage policy, there will be universal free baggage allowances for different flight classes. Economy Class passengers are allowed two pieces that weigh as much as 23kg (50lbs) each and 46kg (100lbs) in total, while Premium Economy Class passengers are allowed two pieces that weigh as much as 28kg (61lbs) each and 56kg (122lbs) in total, which is apparently a better deal compared to other carriers’ luggage pricing systems, per CNA.

Passengers of Business Class can check two pieces weighing up to 32kg (70lbs) each and 64kg (140lbs) in total.