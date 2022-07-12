Museum's prehistoric exhibition hall reopens after two-month hiatus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After two months of renovation, the National Taiwan Museum (NTM) reopened its Land Bank Exhibition Hall on Tuesday (July 12) with an updated paleontology exhibit. On top of its hallmark dinosaur fossils, the exhibit now includes more diverse and interactive features such as trilobite 3D animation and augmented reality (AR) applications.

In the opening ceremony held on July 11, the Minister of Culture Li Yung-te (李永得) said that NTM is the longest-standing museum in Taiwan and has led many Taiwanese museums to attend the General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). With support from academia, the updated exhibit expects to bring home the message of "the power of knowledge," in line with 2022 ICOM Conference's theme, the Power of Museums.”

In addition to the marvelous mesozoic dinosaur fossils that have long been in place, the exhibit also showcases the sauropod dinosaur's giant thigh bone that measures up to 180 centimeters.

Taiwan's representative mammals and birds share the spotlight as well, with wondrous whale specimens hanging above the second-floor platform.

NTM hopes that through a retrospective look into prehistory and the previous mass extinction events on earth, the exhibit will help foster a deeper appreciation of Taiwan's rich biodiversity.