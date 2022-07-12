Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Museum's prehistoric exhibition hall reopens after two-month hiatus

Updated exhibit summons prehistoric beasts back to life

By Casey Ho, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/07/12 17:21
Land Bank Exhibition Hall re-opening ceremony (Ministry of Culture website)
Land Bank Exhibition Hall re-opening ceremony (Ministry of Culture website)
Dominant creatures of the Mesozoic era on display (National Taiwan Museum Facebook photo)
Whale specimens on display (National Taiwan Museum Facebook photo)

Land Bank Exhibition Hall re-opening ceremony (Ministry of Culture website)

Land Bank Exhibition Hall re-opening ceremony (Ministry of Culture website)

Dominant creatures of the Mesozoic era on display (National Taiwan Museum Facebook photo)

Whale specimens on display (National Taiwan Museum Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After two months of renovation, the National Taiwan Museum (NTM) reopened its Land Bank Exhibition Hall on Tuesday (July 12) with an updated paleontology exhibit. On top of its hallmark dinosaur fossils, the exhibit now includes more diverse and interactive features such as trilobite 3D animation and augmented reality (AR) applications.

In the opening ceremony held on July 11, the Minister of Culture Li Yung-te (李永得) said that NTM is the longest-standing museum in Taiwan and has led many Taiwanese museums to attend the General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). With support from academia, the updated exhibit expects to bring home the message of "the power of knowledge," in line with 2022 ICOM Conference's theme, the Power of Museums.”

In addition to the marvelous mesozoic dinosaur fossils that have long been in place, the exhibit also showcases the sauropod dinosaur's giant thigh bone that measures up to 180 centimeters.

Taiwan's representative mammals and birds share the spotlight as well, with wondrous whale specimens hanging above the second-floor platform.

NTM hopes that through a retrospective look into prehistory and the previous mass extinction events on earth, the exhibit will help foster a deeper appreciation of Taiwan's rich biodiversity.
National Taiwan Museum
paleontology
pre-history
Ministry of Culture

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan culture minister visits French Senate
Taiwan culture minister visits French Senate
2022/06/21 14:30
Taipei book fair will go live in June despite COVID surge
Taipei book fair will go live in June despite COVID surge
2022/05/13 15:46
Taiwan’s NCC demands report from TV station following repeated blunders
Taiwan’s NCC demands report from TV station following repeated blunders
2022/05/04 19:59
Taiwan holds ‘Solidarity with Ukraine’ concert co-organized with Polish Office
Taiwan holds ‘Solidarity with Ukraine’ concert co-organized with Polish Office
2022/04/18 11:15
Polish Office in Taipei to co-host benefit concert for Ukraine
Polish Office in Taipei to co-host benefit concert for Ukraine
2022/04/11 11:58