Patient Engagement Solutions Market Trends 2022 Industry Size, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030 | USD 68.71 billion

Major Players: Market participants operating in the patient engagement solutions industry include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Phytel Inc., Medecision Inc., YourCareUniverse Inc., GetWellNetwork Inc., Orion Health Ltd., Lincor Solutions Ltd., and Athenahealth, Inc.

The global patient engagement solutions market size is expected to reach USD 68.71 billion by 2027.

A growing aging population in the market coupled with a surge in chronic diseases were largely responsible for the market growth for patient engagement solutions. For instance, according to the statistics published by the American Diabetes Association, in 2020, there were around 1.5 million new diabetic patients in the U.S. each year. In line with this, the companies are engaged in developing patient-centric connected healthcare.

For instance, in December 2020, Roche in Thailand released its digital platform to personalize diabetes management among sufferers. Thailand has around 4.3 million people suffering from diabetes of which one-third in the market are attaining proper treatment guidelines.

The platform collects individual medical data and facilitates communication between patient and caregiver. Also, innovations like this help in cutting down costs, and operational difficulties with better patient outcomes. This is likely to drive the market for patient engagement solutions over the forecast period.

Ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a severe consequence on the daily life of the individual and the country’s economy. Healthcare systems all over the globe suffered from unprecedented burdens in providing optimal healthcare service. This has created opportunity for the patient engagement solutions providers in the market.

Caregivers and healthcare establishments struggled with a sudden rise in cases, to counter this, patients stumbled upon digital technologies. COVID-19 outbreak has encouraged market companies in innovating patient engagement platforms and cloud computing services. In line with this, in April 2020, GE Healthcare introduced a cloud-based remote-monitoring tool to assist caregivers to take care of COVID-19 patients, to get rid of the infection.

Patient Engagement Solutions, Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

Patient Engagement Solutions, Delivery Type Outlook

On-premise

Web-based/Cloud-based

Patient Engagement Solutions, End Use Outlook

Individual Users

Payers

Providers

Patient Engagement Solutions, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management

Patient Engagement Solutions, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

