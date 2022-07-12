Sunglasses Market 2022 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2030

Global Sunglasses Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Sunglasses are unique lenses or defensive eyewear that are meant to shield the eyes from the glare of the sun and high-energy visible light. They can occasionally be used as a visual assistance. Sunglasses have tinted, polarized/darkened lenses that shield the eyes from the sun. The increasing consumer awareness for protection against ultraviolet radiation, increasing popularity of sunglasses as fashion product as well as strategic initiatives by key market players has led the adoption of Sunglasses across the forecast period.
For Instance: in September 2021, Facebook unveiled its long-awaited entrance into smart glasses with the release of the Ray-Ban Stories smart spectacles in collaboration with eyeglasses manufacturer EssilorLuxottica. Also,
Safilo launched us.carreraworld.com, a new US e-commerce portal in the United States for its own main sunglass brand Carrera, in August 2021. Also, with the technological advancements, the adoption & demand for Sunglasses is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of counterfeit products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions considered for the global Sunglasses Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to factors such as rising disposable income, awareness among consumers, etc. According to a census performed by the American Optometric Association (AOA), more than 80% of customers in the country use sunglasses throughout the summer.
Major market player included in this report are:
EssilorLuxottica
Safilo Group SpA
LVMH
Fielmann AG
Marcolin SpA.
De Rigo Vision S.p.A.
Loch Effects
Randolph Engineering, Inc.
Stylrite Optical Industries
Eyevan Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Polarized
Non-polarized
By End User
Men
Women
Unisex
By Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
