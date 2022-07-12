Sunglasses Market 2022 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2030

Global Sunglasses Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Sunglasses are unique lenses or defensive eyewear that are meant to shield the eyes from the glare of the sun and high-energy visible light. They can occasionally be used as a visual assistance. Sunglasses have tinted, polarized/darkened lenses that shield the eyes from the sun. The increasing consumer awareness for protection against ultraviolet radiation, increasing popularity of sunglasses as fashion product as well as strategic initiatives by key market players has led the adoption of Sunglasses across the forecast period.

For Instance: in September 2021, Facebook unveiled its long-awaited entrance into smart glasses with the release of the Ray-Ban Stories smart spectacles in collaboration with eyeglasses manufacturer EssilorLuxottica. Also,

Safilo launched us.carreraworld.com, a new US e-commerce portal in the United States for its own main sunglass brand Carrera, in August 2021. Also, with the technological advancements, the adoption & demand for Sunglasses is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of counterfeit products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Sunglasses Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to factors such as rising disposable income, awareness among consumers, etc. According to a census performed by the American Optometric Association (AOA), more than 80% of customers in the country use sunglasses throughout the summer.

Major market player included in this report are:

EssilorLuxottica

Safilo Group SpA

LVMH

Fielmann AG

Marcolin SpA.

De Rigo Vision S.p.A.

Loch Effects

Randolph Engineering, Inc.

Stylrite Optical Industries

Eyevan Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Polarized

Non-polarized

By End User

Men

Women

Unisex

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

