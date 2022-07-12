Speaker Driver Market 2022 Future Scope, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2030

Global Speaker Driver Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A speaker driver is also known as an electrodynamic speaker driver that transforms an electrical audio signal to sound waves. Speaker drivers play a very significant role in lessening the audio output quality of the headphones. The increasing popularity of bass-heavy headphones, the growing popularity of adoption of audio and video streaming services, coupled with the emergence of technologically advanced speaker drivers are the major factors that are surging the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to Statista, in 2018, there were around 278 million music streaming subscribers were accounted, and the number grows and reached to 487 million subscribers during the first quarter of 2021. Consequentially, the growing popularity of audio streaming services is anticipated to fuel the demand for speaker drivers, thus, in turn, accelerating the market growth in the impending years. However, harmful effects on the health of listeners and volatility of prices in raw materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, advancements in wireless technology standards and the growing use of video conferencing platforms to benefit speaker driver manufacturers are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Speaker Driver Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high technological developments and rising investments in R&D activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing demand for smartphones, as well as rising preference for a high-quality audio experience service, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Speaker Driver Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Knowles Electronics

Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG

Fostex International

Voz Electronic co., Ltd

Fortune Grand Technology Inc.

Premium Sound Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

AAC Technologies Holdings, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Mobile Phones/Tablets

Headphones/Earphones

Smart Speakers

Others

By Driver

Dynamic Driver

Balanced Armature Driver

Planar Magnetic

Electrostatic

Others

By Application

Consumer

Professional/Enterprise

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

