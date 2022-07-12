Hirsutism Market Size, Segments Analysis and Opportunities 2022-2030

Global Hirsutism Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.01% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Hirsutism is a type of body hair that appears on the chest, lower belly, face, inner thighs, and back of women who don’t normally have hair. It’s a syndrome that causes women to develop a lot of dark or coarse hair in a male-like pattern. Excessiveness is seen in a variety of ways by several people. When excessive androgen levels produce hirsutism, further symptoms, known as virilization, may appear over time.
Self-care methods and effective treatment options are available for women who wish to treat hirsutism. The market is driven by key factors such as rise in treatment awareness and rise in personal care expenditure. According to a National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) article released in August 2021 titled “Hirsutism,” the detailed prevalence of hirsutism is unknown, although it might be as high as 50%. Ethnic and socio-cultural aspects influence the psychological issues caused by this disease.
According to the same source, minor hirsutism may be considered a severe condition in some countries where the lack of hair is seen as an essential criterion of feminine attractiveness, while much more prominent hirsutism may be tolerated in others. Furthermore, rise in product launches and other strategic initiatives in Hirsutism market are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Like Medi launched LightSheer technology, which is produced by Lumenis. This product is positioned at the forefront of the market. However, high cost of Laser Hair Removal Procedures impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Hirsutism Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is leading the market and is also projected to be the fastest growing region, owing to the significant factors such as high burden of women suffering from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and increase in cosmetic procedures across the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Alpaya Dermaceuticals
Merck & Co., Inc.
Alma Lasers Ltd
Bayer AG
Lumenis Inc.
Cynosure Inc.
Pfizer Inc
Nisim Inc.
Sciton Inc.
Ajanta Pharma
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Hair Removal Equipment
Topical Hair Removal Products
Other Products
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
