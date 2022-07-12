Sorbitol Market overview Size, Trends, Benefits, Opportunities to 2030

Global Sorbitol Market is valued at approximately USD 1.41 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Sorbitol, a sweet-tasting crystalline compound found in some fruits, is a sugar alcohol that the human body metabolizes slowly. Sorbitol is used to impart taste and sweetness. The key drivers supporting the market growth are increasing demand from emerging countries and increasing prevalence of diabetes. For instance, as per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, around 34.2 million people are diagnosed with diabetes, which makes it about 10.5 percent of the population.

Furthermore, increase in strategic initiatives boost market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, Cargill, a US-based food processor, wants to buy the British specialty chemical company Croda’s bio-industrial division for roughly USD 1 billion in 2021, as part of its drive into biobased chemicals in Europe, Asia, and the Netherlands. However, adherence to International Quality Standards and regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Sorbitol Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the market growth, owing to the high proportion of the obese population and increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenience food. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the upcoming years, due to Increasing health-conscious consumers in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

American International Foods Inc.

DuPont

Roquette Freres

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Tereos Group

SPI Pharma Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Sunar Misir

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product Type:

Liquid Sorbitol

Powder/Crystal Sorbitol

By Application:

Confectionery

Bakery

Frozen Food

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

