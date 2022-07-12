Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market Size, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2022-2030

Global Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Excessive alcohol intake causes a hangover, which is characterized by a collection of unpleasant mental and physical symptoms. Alcohol use causes this condition in various ways, including incorrect dehydration and electrolyte balance, low blood sugar levels, and disruption of GIT activity and biological cycles. Headaches, tiredness, dizziness, disorientation, and thirst are all symptoms of a hangover. It is particularly prevalent in the morning following a night of indulging.

The market growth is driven by key factors such as growing awareness of anti-hangover products and increase in consumption of alcohol. For instance, In Canada, a study conducted by Nanos Research evaluating data from the Canadian Centre on Substance and Addiction found that 20 percent of Canadians who had to stay at home during pandemics reported consuming more and 21 percent more frequently. A cross-sectional survey of 691 people in the United Kingdom found that 17% of them reported higher alcohol intake during the lockdown. Alcohol consumption has increased by 146 percent in Eastern Europe, according to a study conducted in Poland. During the pandemic in Australia, almost a quarter of people increased their alcohol use. However, illegal selling of Hangover Supplements

impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the market share of hangover Rehydration Supplements owing to presence of alcohol rehydration products in the region and increasing awareness among the young generation.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cheers Health, Inc.

Himalaya Wellness

Kaplan Laboratory, LLC.

No Days Wasted

Rally Labs LLC

DOTSHOT

The IV Doc Inc

EZ Lifestyle

Drinkwel, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Tablets/Capsules

Powder

Solutions

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

