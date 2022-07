Bladder Scanners Market Latest, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

Global Bladder Scanners Market is valued at approximately USD 134.12 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.54% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A bladder scanner is a gadget that aids healthcare practitioners in determining the causes of a person’s lower urinary tract malfunction. The potential of the data offered by this device to select a precise treatment plan for people suffering from urinary health concerns is gaining favour in the healthcare industry. The market is driven by key factors such as technological advancements in Bladder Scanner and increasing prevalence of urology related disorders.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory Statistics 2020, bladder and prostate cancer are among the top ten high-incidence cancers worldwide. According to the same source, bladder cancer will contribute to 573,278 new cases in 2020, while prostate cancer will account for 1,414,259 new cases in both sexes. Because of the rising prevalence of cancer throughout the world, the market is expected to grow in the future. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of chronic disease, boost market opportunities in the upcoming years. However, stringent regulatory reforms impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Bladder Scanners Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the global market share due to factors such as increasing utilization of mobile portable ultrasound devices in clinics and hospitals and increasing diagnostic procedures. However, Asia Pacific is recorded to be the fastest growing region in the forecast years, owing to the increase in geriatric population and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Major market players included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard Inc.)

Mcube Technology Co., Ltd

Echo-Son S.A.

Caresono

Roper Technologies, Inc

GE Healthcare Inc

Patricia Industries (LABORIE)

SRS Medical Systems, Inc

Vitacon

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bench Top Bladder Scanners

Portable Bladder Scanners

Handheld Bladder Scanners

By End-user:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

