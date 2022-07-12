Industrial Radiography Market Size, Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy Growth Rate By 2030

Global Industrial Radiography Market is valued at approximately USD 575.09 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.10% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Industrial radiography is a method of non-destructive testing that uses ionizing radiation to scrutinize the components and materials to locate and quantify shortcomings and degradation in the properties that can lead to the failure of engineering structures. Industrial radiography is used for detecting cracks and flaws, as well as surface infection of products in manufacturing plants.

The thriving growth of the automotive and aerospace industry increased accuracy of inspection with the integration of advanced software, and imposition of stringent government policies are key factors bolstering the market demand across the globe. For instance, as per Crescendo Worldwide in 2018, the global automotive industry has grown by around 3 %. The annual sales of automobiles are projected to reach approximately 110 million units by 2022. It is found that globally around 70 million cars and about 25 million commercial cars, vans, trucks, and buses were made in 2018 and the output was equivalent to a global turnover of about USD 2 trillion. Consequentially, the rapid growth of the automotive industry is positively influencing the market demand, which, in turn, leads the market development at a substantial rate. However, the high risk of radiation since it uses gamma rays, X-Rays, and high deployment costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, emerging economic developments and increasing R&D investments are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Industrial Radiography Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is leading the global market in terms of market share owing to increasing investments in R&D activities and rising government support. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as exponential growth of end-use industries, as well as development of the emerging countries such as India and China, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Radiography Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

3DX-RAY Ltd.

Bosello High Technology SRL

Anritsu Corporation

General Electric

PerkinElmer Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

COMET Holding AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Film-based Radiography

Digital Radiography

By End-User:

Petrochemical & Gas

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

