Failure Analysis Market Latest, Market Latest, Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2030

Global Failure Analysis Market is valued at approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Failure analysis is a method of gathering and securitizing information to identify the cause of a failure and to determine liability or corrective actions. This is a significant procedure to prevent the chances of failure in the forecasting scenario. The increasing number of technological advancements in microscopes, surge in demand for failure analysis from the electronics & semiconductor industry, and growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine are primary factors fostering the market demand across the globe.

For instance, as per the Semiconductor Industry Association, the semiconductor industry sales recorded nearly USD 555.9 billion in 2021 around the world. The industry generates the highest annual revenue and with a rise of 26.2% in comparison to 2020 total of $440.4 billion. Thus, the exponential growth of the semiconductor industry is positively influencing the demand for the failure analysis, which, in turn, augments the market growth in the approaching years. However, high ownership and maintenance costs and the unavailability of skilled professionals impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing demand for failure analysis in developing countries and the rising integration of microscopy with spectroscopy is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Failure Analysis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising emphasis on nanotechnology, and growing availability of advanced microscopy systems across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry, as well as the increasing government support, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Failure Analysis Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Carl Zeiss

JOEL, Ltd.

Tescan Orsay Holding

A&D Company, Ltd.

HORIBA, Ltd.

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Oxford Instruments

Eurofins Scientific

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Equipment:

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) System

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Dual Beam System

By Technology:

Secondary ION Mass Spectrometry (SIMS)

Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

Other Technologies

By Application:

Electronics & Semiconductor

Industrial Science

Material Science

Bioscience

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

