Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Size 2022 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy till 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Research are Allied Group, Inc., AMI Enterprises, Beltran Technologies, Inc., Blinex Filter – Coat Pvt Ltd., China Rainbow Porous Filters & Parts, GenPore, Industrial Specialties Mfg., Inc., International Polymer Engineering, Lvyuan. Marian, Inc., Porex, POROYAL, Porvair Filtration Group, and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, and other key market players.

The global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters market held a market value of USD 136 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 213 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Sintered Porous Plastic Filters are filters made using a process in which porous materials are fused, but not to the extent to which it liquefies. These filters are mostly made up of polyethylene or polypropylene. Sintered porous plastic filters also function as plastic air silencers for maintaining a high airflow rate by reducing the noise. The market is majorly driven by the growing usage of sintered porous plastic filters in the wastewater treatment industry and potential application from various industries. These applications include medical gases, scuba diving, heat exchangers, and industrial gases, among others. Sintered porous plastic filters are widely used in pharmaceutical, chemical, light, textile, food, light, petroleum, machinery, and wastewater treatment industries.

Growth Influencers:

Growing usage of sintered porous plastic filters in the wastewater treatment industry

Wastewater treatment poses a challenge to many industrial systems. Tubular membrane filters, underdrain support plates, and standard filter housings are used for industrial water filtration, industrial wastewater treatment, as well as municipal wastewater applications. Tubular membrane filters are used for ultra and microfiltration of industrial wastewater. The underdrain support plates are manufactured to support multimedia and sand filtration beds in municipal, industrial, and residential water treatment processes. The standard filter housings function as self-sufficient preliminary filters for liquids. Therefore, extensive usage of sintered porous plastic filters in the wastewater treatment industry is expected to contribute to market growth.

Potential application from various industries

Sintered porous plastic filters have found applications in various industries, such as microchip manufacturing, electroplating, and zero liquid discharge systems. Sintered porous plastic filters also serve automotive, home appliances, aerospace, power & hand tools, filtration & separation, pumps & valves, medical, chemical, refinery, food, oil, and sports vehicles, among others. They usually come in hydrophobic as well as hydrophilic models, as per the industry requirements. Therefore, such a wide range of industrial applications is estimated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The global sintered porous plastic filters market is segmented into material and application.

By Material

Ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE)(Fastest Growing)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Very Low-Density Polyethylene (VLDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

The polypropylene segment accounted for the largest share of more than 35%. It is the most commonly used material and also offers a range of pore sizes. It can be used in higher-end processing. These are the factors driving the segments growth. The ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate, as it is an extremely tough plastic with wear resistance as well as high abrasion.

By Application

Filter

Applicators

Others

The filter segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the high usage of filters in various industries. The applicators segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to its fast-growing adoption across industries.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 38% owing to the presence of major companies in the region. These companies include Saifilter Filtration Technology Co., Ltd, Blinex Filter, XHNotion Pneumatic, Guangzhou Lvyuan Water Purification Technology Co., Ltd, and Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd, among others.

The North American region holds the second largest market share in the global market, owing to the growing industrial area in the region, especially in the U.S. Europe and Middle East & Africa are also expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The cumulative market share of the twelve major players is near about 41.4%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in April 2021, Porex established an innovation center for addressing the market demand for new life science technologies. The center is a new business unit named Porex Life Sciences Institute.

The global sintered porous plastic filters market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global sintered porous plastic filters market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market?

