Fluoropolymers Market Share Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Fluoropolymers Market Research are 3M, Arkema Group, Asahi Glass Co, Ltd, Daikin Industries, Ltd, Dongyue Group, DowDupont, Inc., Ensinger Inc, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Halopolymer, OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., Hubei Everflon Polymer CO., Ltd., Itaflon Srl, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd., Juhua Group Corporation, Kureha Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited, Polyfluor Plastics bv, Saint-Gobain S.A., Shandong Hengyi New Material Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., The Chemours Chenguang Fluoromaterials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc, and other key market players.

The global fluoropolymers market held a market value of USD 7,588.0 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,196.5 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the projected period. The market volume was about 356,660.1 tons in 2021 and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fluoropolymers-market/QI036

Fluoropolymers are fluorocarbon-based polymers containing multiple carbon-fluorine bonds. They are highly resistant to acids, bases, and solvents. The growing application of fluoropolymer in the industry along with increasing spending on construction activities & infrastructural development projects are expected to boost market growth.

However, the high cost of fluoropolymer as compared to conventional material coupled with environmental sustainability is estimated to hinder the market growth. The market experienced a negative impact during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies of the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industry was shut down due to lockdowns.

Growth Influencers:

Growing application of fluoropolymer in the automotive industry

Fluoropolymers are used in the automotive industry in various parts of the engine of a vehicle for improving its durability and performance. Fluoropolymer tubing also seals and protects parts from dangerous chemicals and high temperatures which can affect an engines ability to function. Furthermore, trends in the automotive industry, such as emission-free mobility, fuel efficiency, and connected vehicles are also anticipated to boost the market growth.

Increasing spending on construction activities and infrastructural development projects

Fluoropolymers are used in construction activities and infrastructural development projects owing to their low surface tension. The films manufactured using fluoropolymers are self-cleaning and need only rain to wash away accumulated dirt. Its numerous properties make leads to its popularity as highly durable protective coatings for a range of architectural coating formulations. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, in the United States, as of June 2021, the construction spending was USD 1,552,200 million. Therefore, increasing spending on construction activities and infrastructural development projects is expected to fuel market growth.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ): –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fluoropolymers-market/QI036

Segments Overview:

The global fluoropolymers market is segmented based on the type, form, application, and end-user industry.

By Type

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene

Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene (FEP)

Fluoroelastomers

Perfluoroalkoxy alkanes (PFA)

Ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE)

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinyl Formal (PVF)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Others

The polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) segment held the largest volume share of around 46% in 2020. This is owing to its thermal and chemical resistance, high electrical insulation, and very low coefficient of friction. The ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE) segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 5.8% by volume and the fluorinated ethylene-propylene (FEP) is expected to hold a market volume of about 40,695.3 tons by 2027.

By Form

Dispersion

Granular

Powder

The granular segment held the largest market share of about 70% owing to the high demand for fluoropolymers in granular form. The powder segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in terms of both value and volume.

By Application

Additives

Film

Membrane

Pipe

Roofing

Sheet

Tube

Others

The sheet segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.3% in terms of value and 4.8% in terms of volume. This is because of the increasing demand for fluoropolymer films in the construction and automotive industry. The membrane segment is expected to hold a volume of 16,156.5 tons by 2025.

By End-User Industry

Transportation Equipment

o Automotive Vehicles

o Aerospace

o Others

Electrical and Electronics

o Wire and Cable

o Batteries

o Others

Construction

Industrial Equipment

o Chemical and Pharmaceutical Equipment

o Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

o Other Industrial Process

Household

Medical Equipment

Others

The industrial equipment segment held the largest market share of about 50% owing to the rising use of fluoropolymers in filtration membranes, flue gas heat exchangers, pharmaceutical processing equipment, and coatings. The medical equipment segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Within the transportation equipment, the automotive vehicles segment is estimated to hold a market volume of about 29,938.4 tons by 2027.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fluoropolymers-market/QI036

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global fluoropolymers market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest volume contributor and surpass about 200,000 tons by 2024 owing to the rapidly growing construction and automotive sectors, especially in India, Indonesia, and China owing to the supportive regulations for promoting investments in the industries. The North American region is expected to be the second-largest volume contributor.

Competitive Landscape

The cumulative market share of the five major players is near about 68%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in May 2021, Arkema acquired Agiplast, a company specializing in the regeneration of high-performance polymers, especially specialty polyamides and fluoropolymers.

The global fluoropolymers market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets.

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Fluoropolymers market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Request Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/fluoropolymers-market/QI036

The global Fluoropolymers market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Fluoropolymers Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Fluoropolymers Market?

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/