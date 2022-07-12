AI in Medical Diagnostics Market 2022 Industry Overview, Key Technology, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2030 | (CAGR) of 41.8%

Competitors in the Market, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Digital Diagnostics, Xilinx, InformAI, Enlitic, Day Zero Diagnostics, Aidence, Butterfly Network, Inc., Prognos, Zebra Medical Vision, Other Prominent Players

The global AI in medical diagnostics market size was US$ 0.69 billion in 2021. The global AI in medical diagnostics market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Artificial intelligence in healthcare is expected to unveil huge potential for the overall industry. Artificial intelligence help in scientific developments in medicine. The engagement of various start-ups in the creation of AI-driven imaging and diagnostic solutions is expected to drive the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The wide applications of Artificial Intelligence in image capture, processing, assisted reporting, follow-up, data storage, data mining, and other functions will also contribute to the growth of the market. Apart from that, the rising number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations will benefit the AI in medical diagnostics market during the study period.

Rising healthcare expenditure and growing investments in R&D activities will boost the growth of the AI in medical diagnostics market during the study period. Further, the growing prevalence of diseases, combined with the rising demand for efficient treatments, will escalate the growth of the AI in medical diagnostics market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, reluctance in using AI-based technology may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share of the AI in medical diagnostics market. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure in the region. In addition, the market may witness lucrative growth opportunities due to favourable government policies and increasing demand for efficient treatments. Apart from that, the early adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare segment will also contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific AI in medical diagnostics market is forecast to record significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributable to the emerging market growth strategies, improved medical diagnostic infrastructure, and growing population. Apart from that, rising cancer prevalence and favourable government initiatives for AI will drive the AI in medical diagnostics market forward during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered the growth of the AI in medical diagnostics market. Due to the pandemic, investments in the R&D sector were increased. Governments also increased their investments in the sector, which has been beneficial for the AI in medical diagnostics market.

Market Segmentation

The global AI in medical diagnostics market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Component

? Software

? Services

By Application

? In Vivo Diagnostics

By Speciality

? Radiology

? Cardiology

? Neurology

? Obstretics/ Gynecology

? Opthalmology

? Others

By Modalities

? MRI

? CT scan’

? X rays

? Ultrasound

? Others

? In Vitro Diagnostics

By End-User

? Hospitals

? Diagnostic Imaging Centers

? Diagnostic Laboratories

? Others

By Region

North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

