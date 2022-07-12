Almond Oil Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

Competitors in the Market, Caloy Quality Natural Oils, Ashwin Fine Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Now Foods, Eden Botanicals, Shanghai Saifu Chemical Development Co. Ltd, BASF, Mountain Ocean, Jiangxi Xuesong Natural Medicinal Oil Co. LTD, Proteco Oils, Blue Diamond Growers Inc, Other prominent players

The global almond oil market size was US$ 1971.2 million in 2021. The global almond oil market is forecast to grow to US$ 6321.6 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Almond oil is derived from bitter and sweet almonds and is widely known for its versatility as a carrier oil. Almond oil is a fantastic source of phytosterols and unsaturated fatty acids. It is rich source of vitamin E and has good moisturizing qualities. Almond oil is also rich in oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid and is widely used in the treatment of skin conditions, diabetes, kidney issues, facial neuralgia, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

A significant factor boosting the growth of the almond oil market is the increasing demand for aromatherapy. Aromatherapy, which involves the use of essential oils for a variety of health concerns, is gaining significant traction across the globe. In addition, the availability of a wide range of spa patrons will benefit the global almond oil market during the study period.

The growing cosmetics industry will also escalate the demand for almond oil during the study period. Due to the growing need for natural ingredients used in face creams, body lotions, hair creams, and many other goods for cleansing and moisturizing purposes, almond oil is widely utilized in cosmetic items.

On the flip side, the high cost of almond oil may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global almond oil market. The almond oil market was highly impacted by the suspension of industrial activity. Moreover, low consumer confidence, store closures, and declining consumer incomes further affected this global market. Global GDP has altered consumer habits and decreased the need for goods. Travel restrictions by the governments of various nations to stop the coronavirus’s spread have resulted in the unavailability of raw materials. Thus, all of these factors indicate the drop market witnessed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific almond oil market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the rising health concerns of consumers and growing demand for excellent cosmetic products. The demand for spas and massages is also growing in the region, which will benefit the Asia-Pacific almond oil market during the study period.

Market Segmentation

The global almond oil market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product Type

? Sweet Almond Oil

? Bitter Almond Oil

By Application

? Food Preparation

? Cosmetic

? Pharmaceutical

? Others

By Distribution

? Household

? Online Retail

? Food Specialty Store

? Pharmacy

? Cosmetic Discounters

? Department and

? Discount Stores

? Others

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

