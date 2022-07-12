Acne Medication Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Revenues, Future Demands, Forecast 2030

Competitors in the Market, Allergan Plc, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Mylan N V, Nestle S A, Pfizer Inc, Sun Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industry Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Other Prominent Players

The global acne medication market size was US$ 8.8 billion in 2021. The global acne medication market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1142

Acne vulgaris also referred to simply as acne, is a common skin disorder that develops when the hair follicles get blocked with debris, excess oil, and dead skin cells. It may also be accompanied by scars, whiteheads, blackheads, and pimples. Acne is usually categorized into inflammatory acne and non-inflammatory acne.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global acne medication market is forecast to record tremendous growth due to rising awareness of efficient therapeutics in acne treatment. In addition, growing cases of acne disorders will fuel the growth of the acne medication market during the forecast period.

Continuous advancements in the medications and growing knowledge of acne medication choices will also fuel the growth of the acne medication market. For instance, Galderma launched Aklief, an acne treatment medication, in 2019. Acne treatment is made more efficient and effective by this medicine since it targets the retinoid receptor gamma in the skin’s retinoic acid receptor (RAR). The firm will be able to expand its activities in South Korea as a result of this strategic choice. Further, several CAM therapies are gaining substantial traction, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing consumer disposable income and consciousness among adults about physical appearance will also benefit the acne medication market. Further, a growing number of research activities in the region will contribute to the growth of the acne medication market during the study period.

For example, Eligo Bioscience and GlaxoSmithKline established a research partnership in January 2021. Modern CRISPR-based medicinal technology is used in the acne vulgaris treatment offered by Eligobiotics. The firms hope that this strategic alliance will hasten research and development efforts, giving the company a competitive edge.

On the flip side, the risk of blood clots associated with acne medication may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on the acne medication market. Due to the pandemic, research activities and funding in this sector were halted. Apart from that, the focus of the healthcare industry shifted towards developing the drugs for COVID-19 infection. As a result, it hampered the growth of the market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1142

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the acne medication market, owing to the significant advancements in acne treatment. The Asia-Pacific acne medication market will also record notable growth due to rising population, an increase in the number of product launches, high demand for acne therapeutics, and rapidly rising healthcare expenditure.

Market Segmentation

The global acne medication market segmentation focuses on Formulation, Product, Type, Acne Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Formulation

? Topical

? Oral

By Product

? Retinoids

? Antibiotics

? Salicylic Acid

? Benzoyl Peroxide

? Azelaic Acid

? Others

By Type

? Prescription

? OTC

By Acne Type

? Inflammatory Acne

? Non-Inflammatory Acne

By Distribution Channel

? Retail Stores

? Pharmacies & Drug Stores

? E-commerce

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1142

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1142

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/