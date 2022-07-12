Tissue Engineering Market Size and Challenges 2022 Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Forecast Report till 2030

Competitors in the Market, Stryker Corporation, Organogenesis Inc., Cook Biotech Inc., Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Acelity L.P.Inc, Allergan Plc., Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Baxter International Inc, DePuy Synthes, Other Prominent Players

The global tissue engineering market size was US$ 12.1 billion in 2021. The global tissue engineering market is forecast to grow to US$ 39.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global tissue engineering market is forecast to gain significant traction due to the rising demand for skin replacement surgeries. In addition, the demand for technologically advanced products is also growing at a rapid pace, which is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

The growing demand for inexpensive and readily available skin-replacement goods will also prompt market growth. In addition, rapidly rising cases of road accidents will also surge the demand for surgeries. Apart from that, growing healthcare expenditure, combined with the rising R&D activities in the region, will prompt the growth of the tissue engineering market.

Rapidly surging cases of chronic diseases and trauma injuries will drive the growth of the tissue engineering market during the forecast period. On the flip side, a lack of awareness about tissue engineering may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Healthcare expenditure has significantly grown after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic triggered the need to perform clinical research. However, the unavailability of raw materials hampered innovations in the tissue engineering industry. Apart from that, the focus of pharmaceutical and biotech companies has significantly inclined towards the development of drugs aimed at curing COVID-19 infection. As a result of delays & disruptions in clinical research and reduced demand for surgery, the market witnessed a notable drop in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the tissue engineering market during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of advanced technology, rising healthcare expenditure, and efficient healthcare infrastructure. In addition to that, growing cases of chronic diseases and high awareness about the effectiveness of tissue engineering will contribute to this regional market growth. The market may also witness several opportunities due to the rising government financing and high healthcare spending.

Due to the escalating demand for advanced healthcare services in emerging nations, the region’s increasing R&D industry, and the increased presence of important companies, Asia-Pacific offers attractive prospects for key players operating in the tissue engineering market. Additionally, the industry has developed in the past few years due to expanding healthcare infrastructure and an emphasis on regenerative medicine.

Market Segmentation

The global tissue engineering market segmentation focuses on Material, Application, and Region.

By Material Type

? Synthetic material

? Biologically derived materials

? Others

By Application

? Orthopedic and musculoskeletal

? Neurology

? Cardiology and Vascular

? Skin

? Others

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

